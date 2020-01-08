November 18, 1938 - January 1, 2020
Johnny Floyd Turner, 81, passed away January 1, 2020.
Visitation service will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Followed immediately by the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3018 Avenue F., Dickinson, TX , 77539. Interment, Forest Park East Cemetery. Pastor Roderick Cummingham, officiating.
For more service information, to order flowers, or send condolences, please visit: www.Lockwoodfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.