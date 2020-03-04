Ted Lewis “Teddy” Foster, Jr., 53, of Santa Fe, Texas, died Friday, February 28, 2020, in Texas City, Texas. The son of Ted Lewis Foster, Sr. and Mary Ann (Miller) Webb, he was born May 2, 1966 in Norman.
Teddy married Shelly Renee Lauzon on August 12, 1991 in Richmond, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Teddy worked as a hot tapper in the oilfield and his job took him all over the world. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking and hunting. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Dylan Foster; mother-in-law, Margaret Lauzon; sister-in-law, Francine Farmer; and several aunts and uncles.
Teddy is survived by his wife, Shelly Foster of Texas; one daughter, Shelby Foster of Texas; one son, Tristan Foster of Texas; two grandchildren, Taylor and Hollie Foster; his mother, Mary Webb of Blanchard; his father, Ted Foster, Sr. of Blanchard; father-in-law, Chubby Lauzon of Texas; two sisters, Denise Anderson and her husband, Todd, of Blanchard and Kelley Falk and her husband, Richard, of Edmond; two brothers, Gorden Romine and his wife, Jamie, of Blanchard and Terry Foster and his wife, Mignon, of Newcastle; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel in Blanchard. Burial will follow in the Blanchard Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.eisenhourfh.com.
