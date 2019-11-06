Edward Richard “Dick” Wade, 67, of Santa Fe, TX, passed away peacefully into the hands of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his family by his side on November 4, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX.
Dick was born on September 21, 1952 in Texas City, Texas. He was a member of IBEW Local 527 and worked for Union Carbide/Dow as an electrician for over 20 years. He was also a member of Mensa.
Dick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family with all of his heart. He married his High School sweetheart, Donna, in 1974 and spent the rest of his life hand-in-hand with her by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Samuelson Wade; daughter, Courtney Bolton and her husband Joe Bolton; son, Craig Wade and his wife Kelsie Wade; grandchildren, Emma and William Bolton, Gwen and Veronica Wade; sister, Patricia Reina and her husband Bennie Reina; mother-in-law, Hattie Samuelson; and multiple other special friends and relatives.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.