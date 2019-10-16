McKnight
Funeral services for Harriet McKnight will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Marinos
Services for Cathy Marinos will be held today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont St in Galveston. Visitation at 5 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Hampton
Funeral services for Major Charles Hampton will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
