Frizzell
Celebration of life service for Haley Frizzell will be held at 2 p.m. at Paulann Church, 2531 Smith Blvd. in San Angelo, TX under the direction of Pennington Funeral Home.
Mosley
Celebration of life service for Carolyn Mosley will be held at 10 a.m.. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st St. in Galveston under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Taylor
Celebration of life service for Kathy Taylor will be held at 11 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Martin
Celebration of life service for Lela Martin will be held at 1 p.m. at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Williams
Memorial services for Shamona Williams will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Henkhaus
Memorial services for Doris Henkhaus will be held at 3 p.m. at The Meridian, 2228 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston under the direction of Malloy Funerals and Cremations.
Rose
Memorial services for Bobby Rose Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home.
Brooks
Celebration of life services for Sarah Brooks will be held at 10 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S Pine in Texas City under the direction of Fields Johnson.
Cannon
Celebration of life service for Timothy Cannon will be held at 10 a.m. at Celebration House, 1409 Lake Rd. in La Marque.
McColgin
Memorial services for Dennis McColgin will be held between 2-4 p.m. at Gulf Coast Foursquare Church, 6205 Delany Rd. in Hitchcock.
