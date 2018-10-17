GALVESTON—George V. Morales Sr. age 91 of Galveston went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ Sunday October 14, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. www.carnesbrothers.com
George was born March 12, 1927 in Sugarland, Texas to Simon Rodriguez and Ysabel Venegas Rodriguez. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving his country faithfully during WWII. He was a welder and Boiler Maker by trade working at most of the refineries in Texas City and for Kane Boiler Works and Teledyne Pipe in Galveston. He enjoyed being with his family and took good care of them throughout his life. His favorite past times was watching Boxing with his family and friends around him. He was known for his roses that he kept for his wife and keeping his cars and yard immaculate. He was a Yankees Fan and was proud to be one.
Preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Ysabel Rodriguez; son, George V. Morales, Jr.; brothers Francisco Morales and Alfred Rodriguez; sister Martha Castillo; survivors include his loving wife of 68 years Gloria Morales; sons Alexander Morales and wife Linda Garcia and John David Morales and wife Ellie Morales; sisters, Trini Daniel and Lupe Gutierrez and Manda Hernandez and husband Marvin, brothers Blas Rodriguez and wife Effie and Raymond Rodriguez; 9 grandchildren, Lynette Robinson (mother Alma Duran) and husband Tristian, Celina Miranda and husband David, Kimberly Morales (mother Lydia Romero) and Lamont Brown, Alexander William Morales (mother Lydia Romero) and wife Jessica, Stephanie Michael and husband Jeff, Jennifer Crooks and husband Jason, Kristy Mejia and husband Andrew, Ashley Hardin (mother Nancy Hardin, deceased) and Mike Ayers and Megan Morales-Stamper and husband Jeray; 21 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Tammie Michael, NP and caregiver Lauretta “Buttons” Robinson.
