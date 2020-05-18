09/20/1959 - 05/10/2020
Mr. Jerry Wayne Palmore, 60, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mr. Palmore was born September 20, 1959 in Texas City. A funeral service for Mr. Palmore will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. Pastor Lawrence Carter will officiate the funeral service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.