Funeral service for Norma LaPorte will be held today at 11:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Celebration of life service for Brenda Winters will be held today at 12:00pm at Gtr. Mt Gilead Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.