Gerald William Lutz

GALVESTON — Gerald “Gerry” Lutz, 73, of Galveston, TX passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2021 following a brief illness. Gerry was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri and he was a graduate of Bishop Hogan High School. In 1968 he joined the United States Air Force and retired after a twenty-year career serving most of those years in Europe with the 7025th Air Postal Squadron. After graduating with his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Dallas, Gerry relocated to Greenville, TX where he worked as a contracts manager for the Department of Defense, Defense Contracts Management Agency, retiring in 2007. He moved to Galveston, TX in 2011. He is survived by his wife JoAnn DiGeorgio-Lutz of Philadelphia, PA, sister Janie Lutz and spouse Jeff Elias of Fairview, TX, sister Peggy Fisher and spouse Jack of Overland Park, Kansas, sister Mary Cornish and spouse Ron of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, brother Mark Lutz and spouse Mary of Richardson, TX and brother Art and spouse Helen of Boerne, TX. He was “Pop-Pop” to his three surviving grandchildren, Michael Lutz, Matthew Lutz, and Marissa Lutz of Greenville, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Lutz and Betty Furey Lutz of Kansas City, Missouri his son, Matthew Jason Lutz of Lone Oak, TX and his sister Kathy Alongi of Kansas City, Missouri.
Gerry was a long-time member of Kiwanis in Greenville, TX and Galveston, TX. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there will not be an in-person memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.