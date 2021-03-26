Funeral services for Saturday, March 27, 2021 Mar 26, 2021 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haywood Services for Jer'lisia Haywood will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Life Community Church, 1329 Rose St. in La Marque, TX. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags La Marque Life Community Church Tx Funeral Service Service Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesUTMB ends downtown Galveston lease, allowing hundreds of employees to work remotelyAmerican National prepares for major tower makeover; developer plans 30 townhouses on Galveston's East EndStewart Beach eyesore becoming a money pit, Galveston tourism officials sayIt's still amazing to me that Biden is president7 indicted for La Marque, Texas City drug ringGalveston native Mike Evans donates $50,000 to United Way for storm reliefGalveston capital murder trial begins after long delaysGalveston County man celebrates 111th birthdaySpring break crowds dip compared to first weekend in GalvestonGulf orca sightings rare, but more common far offshore CollectionsIn Focus: Houston 67, Memphis 64 CommentedGOP bills are proof voter fraud unseated Trump (102)It's still amazing to me that Biden is president (81)President Biden should be impeached for opening border (55)Abbott: It's time to open Texas '100 percent' (50)It's time to stop putting party power over patriotism (49)GOP bills proof of nothing, except voter suppression (48)The Daily News should be covering border crisis (47)No, she was not arrested for not wearing a mask (43)Maskless Henry says county has handled COVID 'relatively well' (36)Republicans have no interest in helping the middle class (36)
