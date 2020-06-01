Roy Dean Mackey passed from life Monday, May 23, 2020, in League City, Texas. He was born September 23, 1934 in Union Grove, Texas to Huel Washington Mackey and Bertha Ford Mackey. He was a resident of Gladewater, Texas from age 8 until high school graduation in 1952.
Roy attended East Texas State University for 2 years majoring in Art/Education before enlisting in the US Army. He served 11th Airborne Division, 503rd Airborne, as a Paratrooper in Hawaii. At that time, Hawaii did not have statehood, so his service was rated as foreign territory. Roy then returned to ETSU, graduating in 1958. He taught Art in Clear Creek ISD at Webster Junior High/Webster Intermediate School for 39 years with students winning awards in many different areas.
In 1958, Roy discovered Galveston County Skydivers after moving to the Houston area and won many competitions. He served as club trainer for new jumpers for several years. When his son discovered Judo, Roy immediately began to participate, becoming a black belt and serving as an assistant instructor and competition judge. He also became a member of Clear Creek Bass Club earning about 100 awards for bass caught in monthly tournaments. In July 2001 Roy was one of the “Top Six Large Mouth Bass Fishermen” in Texas rated by Black Bass magazine.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents; brother Monroe Tucker; sister Beverly Mackey Phillips; and brother Elwyn Mackey. He is survived by his wife Wondell “Dell” Ellison Mackey; daughter and son-in-law Tania Mackey and Edward Sebesta; son Dean Mackey and daughter-in-law Angelia Carlson Mackey; granddaughter Grace Ann Sebesta; and grandson Carl Ellison Mackey.
Roy provided a personal request for no formal service. Remains are to be donated for medical training/research, followed by cremation. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity.
