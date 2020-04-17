Marion Oliver, Jr. left this mortal plane to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UTMB John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. Marion was born on July 10, 1932 to Marion Sr. and Lucenda Davis Oliver in Galveston, TX.
Marion grew up in Galveston. He attended Galveston public schools and was good athlete in his time. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Merchant Seaman for many years allowing him to travel the world. He retired as a Cotton header and was a member of ILA Local 1308 (merged with 1504-8) and America Legion Post 614, Galveston.
He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining. He was at his best when he was playing dominos or watching his Dallas Cowboys. He loved people and being with his people.
Marion is preceded in death by cherished wife, Angie Lucinda Nolan Oliver; loving son, Marion Oliver III; devoted sister/cousin, Shirley Marie McCardell, and brothers, Floyd and Norvel Phillips.
He leaves to cherish his many memories, daughters, Lisa Ardelia Oliver (Amanda) and Jaz’shia Julius (Thomas); grandchildren, Tiffany Salinas, Matthew Oliver-Thompson, Yah’londa Julius, Thomas Julius-Johnson and Taz’shia Julius, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and lifelong friends.
A special thanks to his long-time caregiver, Ronald Marion Moore, Dr. Maria Hughes and her Geriatric Care Team at UTMB Galveston, and the nurses and doctors who have cared for Marion in his later years.
There will not be a funeral service. A Remembrance will be at a later date. Marion Oliver, Jr. will be interred next to his son Marion III, at Houston Memorial Gardens, Houston Texas.
