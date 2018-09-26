Lena Mae Conley, 90 years of age, passed from this life on Sunday, September 23, 2018 in Texas City.
Lena is survived by two daughters and son, Bobbie Stephens, Erma (Lusk), Colvin (William) and Ella (Lusk) Holmes.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Mainland Funeral Home. The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with the services beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will follow directly after services at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.