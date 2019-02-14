Louis W. (Lou) Giusti passed away on February 11, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1929 in St. Mary’s Hospital, Galveston to Edward Peter Giusti and Mabel Julia Hansen Giusti. He was a lifelong BOI and grew up attending public schools through junior high school and graduated from Kirwin High School in 1948. He enjoyed playing all kind of sports especially football which he played from 5th grade Pony League through high school. He served ten years between the California and Texas National Guard. Lou worked for Amoco Oil Company for thirty-five years prior to retiring in 1987. He and his loving wife, Thelma, of 61 years traveled and fished together for many years before growing plumerias in his later years. He loved growing plumerias in order to give them to family and friends. If Lou were noted for anything in life it would be his love of people and how easy it was for him to meet and make friends. Members of his family often said he never met a stranger.
His loving wife, Thelma, once said he was an individual of great love, loyalty, strength and endless kindness. He was a true believer in the goodness of man, a strong and trusting friend and a good listener. He was truly a rare and marvelous gift to us who knew him. To those individuals, the countless memories shared will provide ongoing memorable recollections that not only celebrate Lou’s life, but also sustain and enrich our lives. Those whom we have loved are with us always, for love never dies. “Thank you, Lou, for all the yesterdays. Our hearts are so much richer for being loved by you.”
He was a lifelong Lutheran and a member of First Lutheran Church where he enjoyed attending Saturday evening services with Pastor Douglas Guthier and working the annual Oktoberfest for his church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Marie Giusti; his father, Edward Peter Giusti, and mother, Mabel Julia Giusti; a son, Ronald Stephen Giusti; three brothers, Edward Louis Giusti, Kenneth Harlan Giusti, Herbert Lee Giusti; and a sister, Valerie Elizabeth Cannon.
Lou is survived by daughter, Julie Kay Burke and her husband, Lawrence J. Burke of Alvin, Texas; granddaughter, Ashley Renee Burke; grandson, Sean Patrick Burke; daughter, Jeanine Marie Giusti of Bedford, Texas; granddaughter, Isabel Marie Vasquez; grandson, Louis Wiley Vasquez; and a great granddaughter, Haylee Faith Burke; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Douglas Guthier officiating. Burial at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Sean Burke, Ron Mason, Larry Micheletti, Kevin Ringuet, David Rogers and Louis Wiley Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers are Leonard Chide, Ormond Farine Jr., Edward Louis Giusti, Craig King, Dale Laine, John Schroeder and Skippy Sharper.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Lou’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
