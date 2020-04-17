Charles Otis Mills, III passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 71.
Chuck leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Anita; his children, Stacy Schroeder, husband Cody, and Jason Mills, wife Shannan; his mother, Evelyn Mills; his brother and sisters, Mike Mills, wife Joyce, Beth Alexander, husband Mickey, and Phyllis Korndorffer, husband Blair; and his 7 grandchildren, Caitlin, Conor, Cole, Reagan, Claire, Abby, and Taylor. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Otis Mills Jr.
Chuck was born May 4, 1948 in Nocona, Texas. A standout athlete at Dickinson High School, he earned all-district honors as a football player in 1964 and 1965 and was voted class president for his 1966 graduating class. He then walked on to the football program at Tyler Junior College, made the team, and earned all-conference honors at defensive end for the 1966-67 seasons. More importantly, during that time he met and married the love of his life—Tyler native, Anita Russell. Upon completing his associate degree, he transferred to North Texas State (now UNT) in 1968 and earned a starting linebacker spot for the 1968-69 seasons. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and served as pledge-class president. He graduated from North Texas in 1971 with a degree in physical education and a passion for coaching football.
Chuck’s first coaching job was as an assistant at Boswell High School in 1971. From 1971 through 1981, Chuck coached at Abilene High School, Decatur High School, Liberty High School, and Waco Connally. In 1981, Chuck returned to his alma mater and became the defensive coordinator under Corky Nelson, with the school winning the 1983 Southland Conference championship during his tenure. In 1985, Chuck returned to high school coaching, and after coaching one year as an assistant under head coach, Neil Wilson, he became the head coach at Lewisville High School. He earned District 5-5A co-Coach of the Year honors in 1987. The 1989 season was his last as a high school coach posting a career record of 84- 43-2.
In 1990, he returned to North Texas to coach linebackers, special teams, and served as the recruiting coordinator through 2000. During this period, the football program won the 1994 Southland Conference championship and returned to NCAA Division 1A (now FBS) in 1995.
Chuck was a relentless coach. Tough, but fair. You always knew where you stood with him because he would tell you. He believed the best way to show his love and affection for his players was to push them as hard as he could to be the best they could be. Your worst enemy when you arrived as a freshman would be one of your best friends when you left as a senior—for some, maybe later. But those who survived his gauntlet inevitably grew to love and understand his impact on them. Turning boys into successful men was his lifelong passion and his greatest achievement.
After retiring from coaching, Chuck continued his connection to athletics and sold tracks and field turf to school districts and universities, traveled the world with Anita, enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities, and researching genealogy.
More recently, he turned his attention and tenacity towards the Mills Family Cemetery in Garland being a designated Historic Texas Cemetery by the Texas Historical Commission—a two-year project. The cemetery was established by Chuck’s great, great grandfather Edward C. Mills who was a Peters Colonist in 1847. He also remained involved with the North Texas football program spearheading an effort to re- connect with former North Texas football players, trainers, and managers, and encouraging them to return and support the football program. The North Texas Football Club has since seen hundreds return to and
support the program and continues to grow. In 2016, Chuck was inducted into the Tyler Junior College Circle of Honor and to the surprise of many, was speechless at the induction ceremony.
Chuck and Anita have been members of First United Methodist Church in Denton for over 30 years.
Chuck was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) in 2018 and ferociously battled it to the end. Please consider donating to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation www.cholangiocarcinoma.org in his memory.
The family thanks VNA Ann’s Haven and Heaven at Home Senior Care for their loving care and compassion.
Chuck will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.