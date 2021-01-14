TEXAS CITY — William Telmon Womack, affectionately nicknamed "Charm", passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital. He was born September 1, 1941 in Brady, Texas to Andrew and Elsie Womack. He attended school in the Galveston Independent School District and graduated from Central High School as a proud member of the Class of 1959. After graduation, he married Audrey Bonton and from that union, two children were produced - Sandra and Andrew II. Later, he would marry Phyllis Stein Harris and share 48 years of marriage together and raise nine beautiful children. William was employed at the Monsanto (now Sterling Chemical) plant in Texas City, Texas combined for over 40 years in the Maintenance department until he retired. He loved dancing and spending time with his family. He was a member of Wilbur Chapel United Methodist Church in Hitchcock, Texas, where he served as an usher, a custodian and a groundskeeper at the church. He was a big advocate in the church fundraising and charitable acts to the community and always lending a helping hand wherever it was needed. William was also a member of Masonic Lodge #181.
William was a member of Wilbur Chapel United Methodist Church. He attended services there until his health began to fail him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
William is survived by his children: daughters, Sandra Kendrick (husband, Keith), Kim Guyton (husband, Lawrence), Brenda Hill and Gussie Williams (husband, Greg); sons, Andrew Jackson Womack II (wife, Lillie), Otis Harris, Ben "KC" Moore, Armon Moore (wife, Roberta) and devoted son, Keith B. Moore; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; close friend, Pervis Cotton and other relatives and friends.
William was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Stein Womack; his parents, Andrew Jackson Womack and Elsie Womack.
The family would also like to extend special thanks to Sandcastle Dialysis, Bay Area House Calls, Dr. Randall and Dr. Spangler.
The family will be receiving guests at the visitation Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The visitation will be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
