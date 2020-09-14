David Barry Palmer, 83, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Texas City. Dave was born on October 8, 1936, in Houston, Texas to Daniel and Ollie Mae Palmer. David has been a resident of Texas City since 1974. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1963, was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, served in the United States Army, was a member of the Lions Club, and the COM Chorale. He was a longtime and faithful member of the Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City and he used his musical gifts by singing in the church choir from which he received great joy, served on the church council, and taught Sunday School to ages from youth to adult. Anyone who knew Dave, wouldn't recognize him without a camera in his hands and a viewfinder up to his eye as he used his gift of capturing the perfect photo from weddings to family candids.
David is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Palmer, and sister-in-laws: Mary Beulah Palmer and Cheryl Palmer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce; two daughters: Debbie Meaders and husband Scott and Suzie Galvan and husband Johnny Galvan, Jr.; two brothers: Gerald Palmer and Danny Palmer; one sister-in-law Mary Ann Palmer; five grandchildren: John Galvan, Melanie Galvan Tucker and husband Jason, Sam Meaders and wife Stephanie, Ben Meaders, and Maddie Meaders.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, September 17, 2020, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am, with Rev. Dr. Richard Kleiman officiating. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to The Luke Society Clinic, PO Box 16194 Galveston, TX 77552 (where Dave often volunteered his Saturdays) or Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th Street North, Texas City, Texas 77590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.