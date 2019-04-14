Benito “Benny” Salinas Jr. was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home in Friendswood, TX, surrounded by his beloved family. Benny fought and beat aggressive prostate cancer in November 2014 and had been cancer-free for a little over three years when he started feeling ill in December 2017. He valiantly fought an unrelated and rare form of cancer, bile duct cancer within the liver, these past 15 months with determination to once again beat this horrible disease. Despite his fight, his love for life, and his desire to stay on earth with his family and loved ones, the Lord saw fit to have Benny in His Kingdom to serve as an inspiration of hope, determination, love and awareness instead.
Benny’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Monday, April 15, at The Lyceum of Galveston, 24th & Winnie. A service celebrating Benny’s life will begin at 6:30 pm. In honor of Benny and his love of his island, please feel free to dress in your island best, island chic, or Hawaiian style shirt. Dallas Cowboys shirts are welcomed also, as Benny was wearing his when in his final transition from this world.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A reception will follow in the St. Patrick Parish Life Center.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or Houston Hospice and/or give blood to The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Benny’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
