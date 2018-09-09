Ofelia Reza Castro

GALVESTON—Ofelia Reza Castro age 89 of Galveston died Wednesday September 7, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Stanley Robert Clowers

GALVESTON—Stanley Robert Clowers age 76 of Galveston, died Saturday August 25, 2018 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Angel Miguel Molina

GALVESTON—Angel Miguel Molina age 21 of Galveston died Tuesday September 4, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

