Manuel Garcia, Sr.

WEBSTER—Manuel Garcia, Sr., age 59, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at UTMB at Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, Texas. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

John M. "Mike" Bragg

TEXAS CITY—John M. "Mike" Bragg passed away on November 9, 2019 in Santa Fe, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.

