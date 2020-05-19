Tony Rabago, 86, of Santa Fe, Texas, departed this life peacefully at home on Sunday May 17, 2020.
Tony was born on March 11, 1934 in Galveston, Texas. He was a merchant marine seaman and was given the opportunity of seeing the world as he traveled abroad to many different foreign ports. He loved to garden and more specifically grow fruit trees such as pears, grapefruits and persimmons. He bragged to all about his fruit success and when gifting them to others he would share his favorite quote, “The good Lord gave these to me therefore I give them away.”
He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse Rabago and Manuella Rabago. His brother Jesse Rabago, and four sisters Guadalupe Galicia, Julia Vasquez, Dolores Maran and Mary Rabago.
Tony will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 44 years and caretaker, Bennie Angel Rabago. Survivors include brother, Henry Rabago wife Carolina; son, Michael Rabago wife Rose; daughters, Nella Gibson husband Darrel and Tammie Sonnier husband Tracy; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces & nephews.
Pallbearers are N.D. Galicia, Lawrence Zepeda, Kelly Mahoney, David Smith, Michael Rabago and Mica Gibson. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Zahorik and Tracy Sonnier.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located in Hitchcock, Texas and mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery.
