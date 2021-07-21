GALVESTON — John Matthew Gonzalez, 37, of Galveston, TX entered into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 17, 2021. For many years he battled with depression and PTSD and now he can finally rest.
Matthew was born on September 18, 1983 in Corpus Christi, TX to Mary H. and Rev. Ruben M. Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Manuel and Celia Gonzalez, Jesus and Adelina Reyes, Aunt Emma Romero, Aunt Delia Morales, Aunt Margarita Montero, Aunt Alicia Mata
Matthew graduated from Cuero High School in 2002. He was a standout in baseball and was the star quarterback of the Cuero Gobbler football team. He led his football team to the Playoffs his senior year. Matthew then attended Texas State University where he studied history and political science. He received his associate degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University. He also received a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University. Matthew proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 2004-2011 where he was stationed stateside in Yuma, AZ and in Japan.
When he relocated to Galveston, Matthew joined the Galveston Fire Department as a Firefighter/AEMT. He was also a member of the Galveston Fire Department Honor Guard. Matthew knew the dangers of this profession, but his calling was to save lives, even at the risk of his own. Matthew faithfully served the fire department until the end.
Matthew was a member of the Coastal Community Church in Galveston, TX. He also served as a youth leader in Cuero and Bishop, TX and in Yuma, AZ, where he was very involved in helping fellow marines as well. In his spare time, he also helped coach the West Isle boys baseball team.
Matthew loved his family. They meant everything to him and never failed to call his siblings and keep in contact with them no matter how far they lived from each other. He loved spending family time with them, and whenever they could gather as a family, Matthew would be there. He was the most fun and gregarious kind of person. Matthew was the life of the party and because he was also the “baby” of the family, he always received all the attention. His family was everything to him. Matthew filled their lives with happiness and joy, and they filled his.
Matthew adored his four beautiful children. He was an amazing and loving father. Putting his children first was his priority. He loved and cared deeply for his kids. Matthew loved watching superhero movies with his children, but he was the hero among them. The term hero embodies many sentiments; love, respect, courage, and having a deep profound gratitude for someone. A hero doesn’t think of his life first but risks his own to save others. His children will always know that their daddy was a true American hero.
Matthew had many close and dear friends, never met a stranger, and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and living life to the fullest. People knew him as a compassionate and loving person, always willing to help a friend, without expecting anything in return. He would give the shirt off his back to others in need.
We will always know that he was a true American hero. We will always be grateful for his service to America and all the communities that he served. We are grateful for all those lives that Matthew touched and the difference he made in their lives.
Matthew wore a golden smile, was always making others laugh, and was a kind and generous human. He had the most contagious and boisterous laugh. Matthew will always be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, a good friend, and a proud United States Marine. We will miss his presence in our lives, and our hearts will never be the same. Until we meet again, John Matt.
Those left to cherish his memories include his parents, Cristy Jean Carter (fiancé), four loving and beautiful children; Abigail Lynn (15), John Matthew (13), Austin James (11), and Jenna Elizabeth (9); brothers; Mark Gonzalez (Veronica) of Harlingen, TX and Ruben Gonzalez, Jr. of Austin, TX, sister; Janell Gonzalez Sandoval (Jose) of Austin, TX. Matthew is also survived by his three loving nephews, Lucas and Isaiah Gonzalez and Shannon Joseph Harrington and his two nieces, Alexandra and Jessa Sandoval. He is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition, he is survived by brothers and sisters at the Galveston Fire Department.
Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021 with services at 6:30pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home located at 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Reception will be held at 1:00 pm at the Union Hall located at 7401 Heards Lane, Galveston, TX 77551.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
