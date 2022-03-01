GALVESTON — Anthony Trevino age 31 of Galveston died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday March 5. 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a vigil will be held at 6:30pm.
Born January 5, 1991 in McAllen, Texas to Jorge Alberto Trevino and Mary Lou Enriquez Trevino, Anthony was employed as a Longshoreman with ILA Local # 20. He was an excellent father and loving son. He was a man with a heart as big as Texas who would help literally any person in need. His kind and gentle spirit will be missed by his many loving and devoted family members.
Survivors include his son Anthony Trevino, Jr. and Jr/’s mother Alexis Villarreal who remained a good friend; his mother Mary Lou Trevino and husband Jose Ramirez; sister Alexa Ibarra; brothers Jorge “Ito” Trevino and wife Brittany and Manuel “Bibi” Trevino; step brothers Evaristo Ramirez and Jahaira Ramirez; grandmothers Elena Enriquez and Angela Cervantes; aunts Ruth Enriquez, Elena Enriquez, Eunice Trevino and Mary Reymundo; uncles Raul Enriquez, Evaristo Ramirez and Juan Manuel Ramirez; nieces Leyla Trevino, Ariana Garza and Nayali Smith; nephews Luciano Trevino and Rico Trevino; numerous other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Jose Ramirez, Jorge Trevino, Manuel Trevino, Raul Zarate, Rodrick “Bam” Gassaway and Carlos Molina.
