Brad Bills, 61, of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Texas City. He was born October 21, 1958 in Texas City, Texas to Arlan and La Wren Bills, Sr.
Brad was a lifetime resident of La Marque and attendant La Marque High School.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Brad is survived by his son, Arlan Bills of Keesler Airforce Base, Biloxi, MS; Arlan’s mother, Seeling Bills of La Marque; his sister, Deborah Ann Vail and husband Ronny of Santa Fe; his brother, Gil Bills and wife Debbie of La Marque and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
