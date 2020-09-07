Davene Georgie Dreyfus Schuler was born July 24th, 1926 to David and Annie Dreyfus, a fourth-generation Galvestonian. Ms Schuler was active in civic work holding high offices in Young Matrons Club of the YWCA, the Junior Wednesday Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Phi Theta Kappa, National Scholastic Honor Fraternity, Galveston College Playwriting Club, Galveston Garden Club, where she is listed in the Book of Memories and the Sequoia National History Association. Ms Schuler was an honor graduate from Galveston College and merited numerous major awards in local and state competitions including flower arranging and horticultural exhibits with photos chosen to appear in the Houston Garden Club calendar publications.
She was a Band Booster for twelve years and was awarded a Life Membership in the National Congress of Parents and Teachers by the Ball High PTA. She performed as a Dickens character for 14 years in the GHF Dickens on the Strand festival and served as a docent for many GHF Home Tours. She also volunteered with the 1894 Grand Opera House on numerous occasions.
Ms. Schuler chose to make a career of working with children, first with the City of Galveston Park’s Department for nine years and the Galveston ISD for 17 years. She is survived by beloved sons Gregg William Schuler and Junie David Schuler (now David Jay Schuler), grandsons Stephen James Schuler, Ian William Schuler and Miles David Schuler, granddaughter Zoey Mei Schuler and numerous cousins in the Wenzel family in Needville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Galveston Animal Shelter or to the Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Graveside service will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 9, at Calvary Cemetery, located at 2506 65th Street in Galveston, Texas.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ms. Schuler’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
