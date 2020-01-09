HITCHCOCK—Fard K. Abdullah, 73, departed this life on January 4, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Family and Friends are invited to celebrate the life of Hitchcock City Commissioner Fard Karriem Abdullah at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock. A wake will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and The Celebration of Life Services on Sunday, January 12, 2020, Pastor William L. Randall, Jr., will officiate. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Mr. Abdullah was born November 9, 1946 in Galveston, Texas and entered his eternal rest at his home with his loved ones by his side on January 4, 2020.
A decorated veteran of the US Army, he served in the Vietnam War as a paratrooper. He was a dedicated member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church and a servant to the Hitchcock community serving as City Commissioner since 2007.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Will, Sr. and Annie Mae Saxton, his legacy will remain in the hearts of his devoted wife, Zoie Abdullah; sister, Ruth Saxton; children, Ernest “Skippy” Saxton III, Shakisha “Nicky” Savoy, Shannon Joseph Hypolite, Calvin Gabriel Garner, Jayden Gabriel Saxton, Josiah DaeShawn Perry and Brooklyn Jewel Saxton; grandson, Le Shaun Carvel Savoy; step-mother, Willie Mae Lee Saxton; nieces, nephews, devoted in-laws, family members and friends.
