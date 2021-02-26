Beverly Jean Campbell

LA MARQUE — Beverly Jean Callis Campbell, 75 of La Marque, TX passed away on February 23, 2021. Beverly was born in Edna, Texas to the parents of Isaac and Amelia Callis on May 13, 1945.
Beverly’s visitation will be from 8:00 am -9:30 am, Monday, March 1, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral service will begin at 9:30 am, led by The Rev. Jerry B. Lee, Pastor of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, TX. The service will be live streamed on Carnes Funeral Home Facebook page. See Carnes Funeral Home webpage for full obituary.
