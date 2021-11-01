George Douglas Martin

GALVESTON—George D. Martin passed peacefully on the morning of October 31, 2021 at The Meridian in Galveston, Texas.
Legend has it, George was born on a cold day on the back porch of the family home in Humble, Texas, on March 11, 1932. He always said he was such a beautiful baby that his parents had nine more children. His educational career began in a small wooden house called East K.O., located in the farmlands, close near the cotton crops in Wharton County, Texas. George would later attend El Campo High School. George loved football and excelled on the gridiron. He played center for the Ricebirds and lettered for two consecutive years.
During his high school years, George made a public declaration of faith in Jesus Christ at the First Christian Church. This decision was influenced by the songs of faith he had heard from his father, as a child. This commitment changed the course of George’s life. The second major decision of his life began while he was working at a job bagging groceries at the local A&P. It was there that George first laid eyes on the woman who would become the love of his life, Dee.
On January 5, 1951, George was sworn in as a member of the United States Air Force Security Service in Communication Intelligence Division. The first 14 months of his service, he trained at Lackland AFB in San Antonio. The training continued over the next 12 months in Domstock, Germany. The following 18 months were spent in Landsberg am Lech, Germany where George served as a post-war, radiographic analyst and cryptologist. While in Germany, George was also the captain of an eight-man AF football team. In 1953, his team won the European Championship but eventually lost to North Africa. After three years, eight months, and 27 days, George was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Once George returned from foreign service, he pursued his sweetheart, Dee Hanson. Dee & George were married December 27, 1954, at First Methodist Church in Louise, Texas. The couple then began their life of adventure in Austin. Together they met the challenges of family life with George’s continued education. In 1956, their family grew with the birth of their first son, Rusty. Shortly after George’s graduation from UT, the family moved to Houston where their daughter, Cheryl, was born.
In 1958, while working as an insurance adjustor for Traveler’s, George was accepted at South Texas College of Law under the GI bill. His career with Traveler’s brought him to Galveston County where he developed friendships and a love for coastal life. Then, in 1960, Dee & George welcomed their second son, Allen.
Upon graduation from STCL in 1962, George began his law career with Crawford & Harris in Galveston. His professional life incorporated his passion for people and problem-solving. George excelled quickly and became a named partner at C&H in 1963. Over the years, he valued loyal friendships with his partners, Edward J. Harris, Frank T. Carmona, Carlos Garza, and Emily Fisher. Their spirited afternoon card game was a highlight of George’s everyday life.
In addition to his enthusiasm for work, George was a student of history. The late Rev. J.R. Goodwin provided him with his first insight into the biblical and prophetic importance of Israel. The Martins traveled numerous times to Israel with Pastors B.B. & Velma Hankins. George incorporated his knowledge and love of Israel into his Sunday School teachings throughout the years.
George also greatly enjoyed the outdoors. This was especially true when he was accompanied by his two boys and their friends. Many beautiful coastal days were spent together at various ranches, marshes, and rice fields. Whether they were in a bay boat, duck or deer blind, sincere prayers were offered and testimonies shared of a gracious God. The hunters, fishermen, and guides were blessed by George’s humor and generosity. Not only did he enjoy the great outdoors, he played Badminton for more than 50 years. He met with teammates to play three times a week and often participated in competitive tournaments. Over the last ten years, George enjoyed the company of his son, Rusty, on the court.
After the passing of his wife in 2012, George entered a life of great independence which included a special friendship with Edell Gloor and her family. For several years, George relished in gathering with his companions at local breakfast spots like Miller’s, Waffle House, Fork and Spoon and El Jardin. Dear friends like Jimmy Yeatman and John Kirwin would join him for conversation, breakfast, and a strong cup of coffee. He could be found every Sunday morning and Wednesday night, giving a firm handshake to all who entered Island Church Galveston.
To the very end, George lavishly shared his affection with family and friends. His final words were, “I love you and I’ll meet you in Heaven.”
Accolades: Wharton County Junior College, Associates Degree 1955; University of Texas, BBA 1957; South Texas College of Law, JD (5-7-1962), Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity; University of Houston, Advanced Mediator Training Program. George D. Martin, LLP; Martin, Garza & Fisher, LLP. Fellow, Galveston Bar Association (President 1976-77); Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, Fairfield, Texas; Southwestern Assemblies of God College, Waxahachie, Texas; Council for Galveston/Texas City and Freeport Pilot’s Association; President of San Jacinto and Galveston Chapters of Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International; Executive Board, Teen Challenge and The Lost Coin; Board Member, Abundant Life Christian Center; Board Member and Deacon, First Assembly of God, Pasadena, Texas; and Board Member and Deacon, First Assembly of God, Galveston, Texas.
George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dee Hanson Martin; his father, George Douglas Martin Sr.; his mother, Eva Elizabeth Koinm Martin; his sister, Katherine Martin Brady; and his brother, James Louis Martin. He is survived by his son, Pastor Rusty Martin and wife, Leah, and granddaughter Brielen; Daughter, Cheryl Martin of Houston; Son, Pastor Allen Martin and wife, Pat; granddaughter Sara Elizabeth Martin; granddaughter Natalie Martin Solina and husband Daniel, and great grandson, Jack Allen, all of Galveston.
The Martin Family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the healthcare providers that treated George at UTMB, M.D. Anderson, The Meridian, and his primary care physician, Dr. Russell LaForte, whom he greatly admired.
Visitation for George will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 5:30 pm until 7:30pm at Island Church Galveston, 2411 69th Street, Galveston, TX 77551. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11:00 am, also at Island Church Galveston.
