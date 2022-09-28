AUSTIN, TX — Charles Shearn Olivier, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep at St.David’s South Austin Medical Center on Friday, September 23.
Charles was born May 27, 1938 in Galveston, Texas to Thomas Wickliff and Olga Guidry Olivier. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and transitioned to Central High School and graduated with the Bearcat class of 1955. After graduation he volunteered to join the United States Air Force and proudly served his country as an Intelligence Officer for 26 years until his retirement in 1982. After his retirement from the United States Air Force, he worked at the University of Texas at Austin for 20 years. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. His time in the Air Force allowed his family to experience other cultures when they lived in Germany and Ethiopia.
Charles was a devoted Catholic and a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Austin, Texas. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Rose Marie Jolivette. That union lasted for 63 years on earth; but will last forever in eternity.
Charles loved to BBQ, complete crossword puzzles and watch his Dallas Cowboys. He took pride in his yard and kept it lush enough to sleep on!! He always listened attentively to others and whether he agreed with their point of view or not, he never spoke ill of anyone. His family was his greatest treasure on this earth. He was a man of few words and expressions, but those that he loved knew they were loved and felt his love!
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Thomas Olivier and Gene Olivier.
He leaves to cherish his life: his loving wife, Rose; daughters Cynthia, Angel and Deanna; grandsons Jason, LJ and Cameron; great grandchildren Jason,Jr., Madison, Ava, Alaia and Lincoln; his dear sister Ireneaus Jordan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services are at the Holy Cross Catholic Church inAustin, Texas with visitation from 9:00 am-9:30am, Rosary from 9:30 am-9:45am , Mass of Christian Burial from 10:00 am — 11:00am and Military Honors at 12:00 pm at Assumption Cemetery, Austin, Texas .
