Charles Shearn Olivier

AUSTIN, TX — Charles Shearn Olivier, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep at St.David’s South Austin Medical Center on Friday, September 23.

Charles was born May 27, 1938 in Galveston, Texas to Thomas Wickliff and Olga Guidry Olivier. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and transitioned to Central High School and graduated with the Bearcat class of 1955. After graduation he volunteered to join the United States Air Force and proudly served his country as an Intelligence Officer for 26 years until his retirement in 1982. After his retirement from the United States Air Force, he worked at the University of Texas at Austin for 20 years. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. His time in the Air Force allowed his family to experience other cultures when they lived in Germany and Ethiopia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription