Memorial service for Virginia Carrel will be held today at 4:00pm at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Funeral service for Bobbie Faggard will be held today at 11:00am at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in High Island. Interment will follow at High Island Cemetery under the direction of Broussard Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Laura Simmons will be held today at 10:00am at Westhaven Church of Christ in Texas City, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral of La Marque, TX.
