George A. Kramer Sr., age 75, passed away August 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia Kramer, Daughters: Terry(Danny) Zaro, Billie Mackey, Hope(Frank) Morales, Susan(Ken) Arner, Debbie(Darren) Richardson, Nicole(Sean) Lynch, Amanda(Robert) Kramer Kirsch, Sons: George(Mary) Kramer Jr., Jon(Apryle) Patterson, Greg Kramer, Jason Patterson, Jeff(Aimee) Patterson along with a lot of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a Longshoreman most of his life. He also drove a tow truck on the weekends. He always helped everyone that he could and put a smile on your face.
There will be plans made to celebrate his life in Texas for the springtime. Those that are close with his family will be given out the information when it is settled.
It’s hard to say goodbye, just know that I’m OK. For now, I have my wings and I’ll visit every day. Please don’t cry for me, God has called my name. In life, I loved you all dearly and in death I’ll do the same, to just remember my smiling face and when you close your eyes, you’ll feel my warm embrace. When you need me, look to the sky and imagine me spreading my wings to fly. To my family, my love, and all my friends, I’m now your guardian angel till we meet again, so remember please don’t cry for me I am in God’s grace. I should cry for you for I’m in a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.