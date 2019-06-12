Charles Edward Stuart

May 21, 1939 – June 6, 2019
Charles Edward “Chuck” Stuart was born in Hamburg, Arkansas on May 21, 1939 to Samuel and Mary Stuart. Although he was born in Arkansas, the family moved to Coos Bay, Oregon when he was a young boy. In 1956, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, Texas. While stationed at Ellington, he met the love of his life, Janet Mavis Roach. Chuck and Jan were married on September 18, 1959.
Chuck had a variety of hobbies during his lifetime – skydiving, duck and deer hunting, skeet shooting, drag racing, and a weekly poker game with great friends. He retired from the Pipefitters Local Union #211 in 2001.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mary Stuart; parents-in-law, David J. and Lillie M. Roach; brothers-in-law, Jim Roach and Thornton Medley.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jan Stuart; daughter, Tracey Stuart; son, David Stuart; daughter and son-in-law, Julie Stuart Melchor and Dave Melchor; grandchildren, Kayla Stuart Vossler and husband Joseph, Taylor Stuart, Lewey Melchor and Lily Melchor; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jackson Vossler; sisters, Carolyn Sue Stuart; Janet Lynn Stuart; brothers, Leroy Stuart and Ralph Stuart, all of Coos Bay, Oregon; sister-in-law, Babs Roach Medley of Dickinson, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
