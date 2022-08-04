GALVESTON, TEXAS — John Henry Washington was born to August and Louretta Washington in Rayne, Louisiana on April 21, 1939. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church until his health failed him. He enjoyed watching different T.V. shows, singing, cooking, telling jokes & being around family. On July 30, 2022 John peacefully transitioned to his eternal rest surrounded by love ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 wives Edith, Rosetta, & Martha Washington; 1 son Donald Moore; 11 siblings. John leaves a legacy of faithfulness and commitment to his children Courtney Moore, Chris Moore, Betrice Gray, June Washington, John Washington Jr., & Brenda Dixon; brother Matthew (Elnora) Washington and sister Maudry (Emile) Rubin. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, God children, and friends. Celebration of Life will he held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 with viewing at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Wynn Funeral home, 602 32nd St. Galveston, TX 77550 , with the Rev. Paul Wingate Officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead in Galveston ditch identified
- One dead, one charged with murder in Galveston stabbing
- Renowned Galveston attorney, former mayor, R.A. Apffel Sr. dies at 91
- Famously missing Galveston monkey back in news after probe
- Petition to recall La Marque's mayor still under review
- O'Rourke's 'Drive for Texas' makes stop in Galveston
- Police respond to two separate shooting incidents in Galveston
- One man wounded in Texas City shooting
- U.S. Senate approves $ 31 billion for 'Ike Dike'
- League City residents raise concerns about planned RV dealership
Collections
Commented
- One day the right will come for your rights, too (137)
- Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108)
- Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99)
- Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93)
- Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (81)
- Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61)
- Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59)
- Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57)
- There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49)
- We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.