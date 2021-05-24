David Bentinck

David Crockett Bentinck 90, was born in Galveston, Texas on October 5, 1930 to Grover and Mary Bentinck. David grew up on 33rd street in Galveston and graduated from Ball High school in 1950.
David was drafted into the Army in 1951 and served in the Korean war. He served until the armistice was signed, returning to Galveston in 1953. David used his GI Bill to get his pilot's license. He owned his own airplane and regularly flew for recreation. David was known to fly to Bolivar, land his plane and fill it with watermelons then return to Galveston.
David attended The University of Texas in Austin in 1957. He returned to Galveston following the death of his father. He began working in Galveston as a technician at SouthWestern Bell. He left the telephone company to work at John Sealy Hospital. After a few years at John Sealy Hospital, he went to work for Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
David worked at Baylor College of Medicine as a Scanning Electron Microscope Technician. He worked under several prominent physicians and researchers, such as Michael DeBakey, Erwin Rabin, and Joseph Melnick.
David's outstanding work in virus magnification was such a substantial contribution to the research field of Virology, he was given authorship on several research articles.
After 20 years at Baylor, David left the field to earn money in construction. David was skilled in carpentry, masonry and HVAC and was able to work until his late 70's.
David loved animals, especially cats. He spent well over 20 years driving around Houston feeding stray cats. He was known by many as the "Cat Man", due to feeding so many of Houston's stray cats on a nightly basis. He did this much to the chagrin of many Houston residence. That never deterred him, he always fed the cats.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Mary Bentinck, brothers, Grover Bentinck jr, George Bentinck and John Bentinck and nephew, John Bentinck jr.
David is survived by Eileen Bember and her husband Ray, James Bentinck and his wife Teresa and George Bentinck and his wife Linda and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Trinity Oaks of Pearland for the care and love they showed David in the last 7 months of his life.
We would also like to Thank Dr. William (Bill) Dicky for being a devoted friend to David for over 40 years, and an unwavering support system for David during critical times in his life.
