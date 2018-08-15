Michael Anthony Vawters, 48, resident of Algoa, Texas, passed away August 12, 2018. He was born December 2, 1969 in Texas City, Texas to parents Clyde and Marie Ghinaudo Vawters.
He was a pipe fitter and welder in the industrial plants. His first passion was race car driving and he would do the quarter-mile dragstrips in Baytown, Oklahoma, and Halletsville. He owned numerous Classic cars including his Nova and Corvette. Michael’s second passion was flying his model airplanes. He was an Eagle Boy Scout and was a vigil member of the Order of the Arrow with the Boy Scouts of America.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy David Vawters.
He is survived by his parents, Clyde and Marie Vawters; daughters, Amber Hussey and Lauren Taylor and her husband Brandon; sister, Eva Vawters; and two grandchildren, Kruz and Emlyn Hussey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday August 17, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Hitchcock, Texas at 6601 FM 2004.
