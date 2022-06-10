Salvadore William Sammy Russo, Jr.

HEMPSTEAD, TX — Salvadore (Sammy) William Russo, Jr. age 80 of Hempstead, Texas passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Born December 8, 1941 in Galveston, Sammy attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was an altar boy. He graduated from Kirwin High School in 1960, attended Alvin Community College and received a B.S. in biology from Lamar Tech. In the late 60’s and early 70’s, Sammy earned his M.S. in microbiology at Texas A & M in College Station and coordinated civil defense activities for the City of Bryan. A longtime resident of Dickinson, he raised his family and owned three environmental companies: A.P.R. Laboratories, A.P.R. Consultants and A.P.R. Products from 1983 to 2022.
Sammy is preceded in death by his loving father Salvadore Russo, Sr.; mother Frances Russo, brother Joe Russo of Galveston and daughter Angie Hays of Pearland. He is survived by his wife Rhonda Russo of Hempstead; daughter Julie Davis and husband Ryan of Cedar Park, sister Frances Walker of Texas City, brother Charles Russo and wife Debbie of Friendswood; two grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Aserene Hospice Healthcare for their guidance and care of our beloved, Sammy.
A family graveside service was held at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock on Friday, June 10, 2022.
