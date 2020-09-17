HITCHCOCK—
As we look back over our lives we can truly say that we’ve been blessed to have the Matriarch of our family, Mrs. Mattie L. Glenn, for 105 years.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock with a visitation beginning at 8:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM. Dr. W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating and her grandson, Pastor Darrell Glenn, eulogist. She will be laid to rest in Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Mrs. Glenn leaves cherished memories of her in the hearts of her children, Deacon Erksin Glenn, Eleanor Spells and Patti McNeal (Calvin); as well as a multitude of 5 generations of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Please view the full obituary at www.fieldsjohnson.com
