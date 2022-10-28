Theresa Maginnis

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Fireworks was all I saw as Theresa Solomon walked towards my booth in the Orlando Convention Center one morning in 1991. It was love at first sight! Soon, we would be living together in Mount Airy, North Carolina.
We were soulmates and best friends. She married me in 1999, making me the happiest man in the world. We raised our three sons Josh, Nathan, and Winston in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and watched as they flew the coop over the next two decades.
Theresa graduated in 2001 from High Point University, later in life. She was 43. She was a role model encouraging single mothers to work hard, achieve their desired level of education, and forever to be strong and independent. As a biologist, she became a favorite employee of the science department at Davidson County Community College, North Carolina.
After moving to Texas, she was recruited to University Houston--Clear Lake’s new underclass program in 2013. She worked until June 2022 with a talented international team. At first, they created science lab curricula, as well as designed and provisioned the new laboratories. As the lab technician, she supervised the faculty’s laboratories for biology, physics, environmental science, and chemistry.
Theresa was born January 15, 1959 in Concord, North Carolina, the daughter of Rosser and Judy (Petty) Solomon. She died October 20, 2022 after ten months suffering an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine that attacked her organs. (We thank the professionals at Kelsey-Seybold, Baylor CHI St. Luke’s, and University Texas Medical Branch Health, for trying to save her life during 13 trips to ICUs and emergency rooms. Gratitude is given to Hospice Plus for medically guiding me and ensuring Theresa was comfortable during her final month at home.)
Our families living in North Carolina, California, Virginia, and Oregon will forever love and remember Theresa, “Meme” to the grandbabies. She greatly enjoyed her many friends in the United States, India, China, and Costa Rica.
Dedicated to the development of science knowledge, she admirably donated her body to the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. In lieu of a ceremony, we will celebrate her life privately. She asked that donations be sent to individuals’ favorite charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.