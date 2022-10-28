Theresa Maginnis

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Fireworks was all I saw as Theresa Solomon walked towards my booth in the Orlando Convention Center one morning in 1991. It was love at first sight! Soon, we would be living together in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

We were soulmates and best friends. She married me in 1999, making me the happiest man in the world. We raised our three sons Josh, Nathan, and Winston in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and watched as they flew the coop over the next two decades.

