SUGAR LAND—Mrs. Anne Elizabeth Garibaldi passed from this life Monday morning, April 22, 2019, in Sugar Land.
Born December 22, 1938 in Augusta, Georgia, Mrs. Garibaldi had been a resident of Sugar Land since 2018, previously a longtime resident of Santa Fe. She was a hardworking, country girl, who loved animals and raised Appaloosa horses and cattle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William Ragland and Frances Ella (Bowers) Brown, Sr.; husband, Steve Garibaldi; son, George Garibaldi; grandsons, Kenneth Lee Downard, Jr., Keith Thomas Downard; sister, Mary Kathryn Davis; brother, William Ragland Brown, Jr.; pup, Molly.
Survivors include her sons, Steven Garibaldi and wife, Beth of Bear, DE, Kenneth Downard and wife, JoAnn of Blaine, WA, Richard Downard and wife, Janet of Bellingham, WA, Ronny King of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Sharon King Hennessey of Dallas, Patricia King Leiez of San Jose, CA; brother, Thomas Brown, III and wife, Jill of Rosenberg, TX; sisters, Kelly Ann Brown of Minnesota, Frances Penelope Brown of Bryn Mawr, PA; brother-in-law, Howard Davis of Bryn Mawr, PA; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Thomas Brown III officiating. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Frances “Penny” Brown, Thomas Brown, III, Justin T. Chapman, Ken Downard, Richard Downard and William Garibaldi.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Anne’s name to Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City, Texas 77590, or the charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
