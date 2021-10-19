SANTA FE — Jeanette Ann Miller, age 83 of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday, October 16th at Mainland Hospital in Texas City.
She was born to Lloyd and Rozena Phelps on June 4, 1938. Jeanette was married to the love of her life, Robert Marshall Miller and had two children, Marsha Ann Miller Brumley and Jerry Lloyd Miller. She graduated Nursing School in 1973 from ACC and worked at many area hospitals including Shriners Burn Institute sharing her knowledge and compassion with her fellow employees and patients. Jeanette was especially skilled at starting IV’s in infants. Her passions in life included hunting, fishing, going to the casinos with her sisters, watching Judge Judy and watching over her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Robert M. Miller; daughter, Marsha Ann Miller Brumley; grandson, Wesley Kibodeaux, Jr.; sister, Lilly McGowen.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Miller and wife, Joy; grandchildren, Stephanie Miller, Samantha Moriris, Laura Thompson, Michael Brumley, Jerry Lee Miller; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Thompson, Natalie Sullivan, Alexander Thompson, Jessica Louise Miller, sisters, Peggy Yates and husband, Roy, Donnie Shafer and husband, Jon; forever friends, Patricia Fisher, Shirley Park and Swan Gaskill; numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. A private entombment will follow.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
