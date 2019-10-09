Shirley Magnuson, 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1932 to Eudie Lorean Arnold in Burleson County, Chriesman, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorean Arnold, in January 2010.
She is survived by her two children: daughter, Gwenda Harroun and son-in-law Robert, and daughter, Pamela Magnuson and son-in-law Thomas Stout; two granddaughters, Melody Stout and Valorie Stout; one nephew and two nieces.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Colonial Chapel with interment to immediately follow.
