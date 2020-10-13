Lorraine (Lori) Reese Pepper, age 93, of Galveston passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Galveston.
Lori was born in New York City. On Nov. 21, 1926, she married Nathan Hale Pepper of North Carolina in New York City. He predeceased her in 2001. She is survived by her children Jack Pepper (Leslie) of Houston and Nanette Pepper Callahan (Dennis) of New Braunfels. She was grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four.
A long-time resident of Cedar Lawn Circle, she was a member of the Cedar Lawn Garden Club, and a regular walker of “the Circle.” She was active in the Oleander Society and a Life Master (American Contract Bridge League) bridge player playing regularly at the Galveston Country Cub and the Moody Methodist Church. Lori was a professional oil painter and served as the president of The Galveston Art League for more than 10 years. She was active in Galveston child welfare causes. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston.
No funeral services are planned. Donations in Lori’s memory may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church, Galveston, TX, 77550.
