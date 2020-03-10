GALVESTON—
Delores King, 94, departed this life on March 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Doak Spring, TX, where she received her education. She would later pursue her higher education by attending Alvin Junior College, where she became a licensed RN and also received a BS degree from Texas Southern University. She was employed at St Mary’s and John Sealy Hospitals for many years and was also the owner of Kings Daycare Center.
The family of Delores invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of their beloved mother, grandmother. The celebration will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Greater Mt Calvary Baptist Church (5202 Ave. K) with Pastor Timothy Allen, Sr. officiating. She will be laid to rest on Saturday March 14th in Cooper Cemetery, Lexington, TX.
Left to cherish her memories are one son, Joseph (Lillie) Gamble; two grandchildren, Yolanda (Michael) Easley and Derrick Gamble; two great-grandsons, Mikel (Awa) and Khalil Easley; one great great granddaughter, Malika Easley; two step-sons, Lynn (Sue) King, Sr. and Lawrence (Rita) King; one step-daughter Janice (Charles) Holmes; and a host of extended family members and friends.
