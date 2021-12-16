HOUSTON —
Kevin Andre Allen, a BOI (Born on the Island) during his primary years then a move to Hitchcock for his High School years, was born August 16, 1981 to loving parents, Kennedy Wayne Allen, Sr and Beverly Ann Ruben-Allen.
Kevin attended public schools initially in Galveston. He moved to Hitchcock where he attended High School and graduated High School Class of 2003.
After completing High School, Kevin moved to Denver, Colorado where he met the love of his life, Kecia Marie Williams. The two were married in a grand New Year’s Union on January 1, 2009. From this union were born five beautiful children; Kalis, Kevin, Jr (KJ), Kaleah, Keyona and baby Kareem. Kevin was a family man first!!! He loved his children and devoted his life to being a great father. He was known to the family as a gentle giant. Whenever you were around him you knew you were safe. Kevin was a quiet man, he enjoyed the simple things but he was a deep thinker. Kevin had a passion for sports and was successful in sports at a young age. Kevin united his love for his family with his passion for sports and became the greatest family man you could ask for. He helped mold his wife into a mother. He sculpted his children into winners with love. Kevin motivated anyone who knew him to do what’s right. He was God sent as his wife Kecia would always say. Kevin would get off work after working all night from the United States Postal Service where he worked diligently and efficiently for 2 years, then take Kalis to school. After returning home he would help Kecia with the other little ones before settling down to rest. You would also fine he and Kecia at a game for Kalis or KJ or any other event of the children.
Kevin worked at All My Sons Moving Company in Denver, Colorado for 10+ years. After moving back to Texas, He and his family settled in Houston. Since being here, he has worked for UPS for 2 years and currently was working for the United States Postal Service.
Kevin leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Kecia, his adorable children Kalis, KJ, Kaleah, Keyona and baby Kareem. His devoted mother Beverly, grandmother, Doris Kennedy, his sisters; Jacquelyn Allen Smalls (Gus) of San Antonio, Nykia Allen of Texas City, his brothers; Daryl Allen and Kennedy Allen (Othaleena) of Denver, Colorado, his sisters-in-law, Catherine Williams, LaTasha Williams, Crystal Gates and Lori Hamilton all of Denver, Colorado. His brothers-in-law, Ronald Williams, Johnnie Williams (Renda), and Lawrence Williams all of Denver, Colorado. aunts; Brenda Watson of Galveston, Texas, Dianne Ruben-Hutton of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, uncles; Eddie Allen of Hitchcock, Tx., Emmett Kennedy (Alisia) of Rosharon, Tx., Vernon Kennedy (Liz) of LaMarque, Texas, Kevin Ruben of San Antonio, Tx., Eugene Ruben, Jr (Jennifer) of Denver, Co., David Ruben of Dallas, Tx., and Albert Ruben (Barbara) of LaMarque, Tx., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members.
Services for Kevin will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591
Viewing: 10am — 12pm and Service: Noon (12:00 PM)
