DICKINSON — Merle R. "Nana" Aldridge, 97, of Dickinson, Texas formerly of Texas City, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Dickinson, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Merle was born July 19, 1924, in Luling, Louisiana, to parents Wilson Toups Sr. and Laura Mongrue. She married James M. Aldridge and raised her two children in Texas City. She was a survivor! She survived many major events throughout her life. To name a few, the Texas City Disaster, Hurricane Carla along with several major hurricanes that came through the Gulf, and the MGM Grand Hotel Fire in Las Vegas, Nevada. She worked at several locations throughout the years. She was a Bank Teller for Texas City National Bank. Her last job was as Office Manager for DHR, Inc. She held this position prior to her retirement to care for her husband. She was a volunteer in the H.O.S.T.S. (Helping One Student to Succeed) program at Northside Elementary School for many years. She loved doing this, and the children she helped along the way adored her, as did the faculty and staff. She is a current member of St. John's United Methodist Church of Texas City. She enjoyed going on cruises, and thanks to her cruising buddy "Roni", they reached platinum status together. She was known for two traits that she adored, her love of birds and her meticulous, attention to detail including her beautiful handwriting.
She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana who cared for her family endlessly. Her devotion to her family was evident in the care and love she provided throughout the life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; son David G. Aldridge; brothers Wilson, Jr., Herman, and Raymond Toups; sisters Verna Bannister, and Delores Mack.
Survivors include her daughter Debbie Bolton and husband, Jim; grandchildren Lindsay Hood and husband Donald, Lauren Muehr and husband Lee, great-grandchildren Taylor and Tyler Hood; brother Emmett Toups; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Serenity Gardens for their loving care of Ms. Merle, with a special thanks to Rusty. The family would also like to thank Essential Hospice Team for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of your choice.
