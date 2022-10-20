GALVESTON, TX — Alfio Valastro "Captain Brig," 95, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 17, 2022, to be with our Heavenly Father, surrounded by his loving family at his side. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. A new star lights the night and will shine forever.

Alfio was born in the small Sicilian Fishing Village of Aci Trezza, Sicily, Italy on May 10, 1927, to parents Sebastiano and Grazia Lofaro Valastro. Alfio immigrated to the United States with his family in 1946, becoming a United States Citizen in 1951. On December 27, 1953, he married his "true love," Rita Buzzurro, and had six beautiful children. Alfio was a kind-hearted and generous man; a man of few words, but a big heart of gold. He loved and cherished his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren immensely. His greatest blessing and accomplishment was his family he loved so dearly. He was a true Patriarch that leaves behind a beautiful legacy.

