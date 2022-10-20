GALVESTON, TX — Alfio Valastro "Captain Brig," 95, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 17, 2022, to be with our Heavenly Father, surrounded by his loving family at his side. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. A new star lights the night and will shine forever.
Alfio was born in the small Sicilian Fishing Village of Aci Trezza, Sicily, Italy on May 10, 1927, to parents Sebastiano and Grazia Lofaro Valastro. Alfio immigrated to the United States with his family in 1946, becoming a United States Citizen in 1951. On December 27, 1953, he married his "true love," Rita Buzzurro, and had six beautiful children. Alfio was a kind-hearted and generous man; a man of few words, but a big heart of gold. He loved and cherished his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren immensely. His greatest blessing and accomplishment was his family he loved so dearly. He was a true Patriarch that leaves behind a beautiful legacy.
Alfio worked as a commercial shrimper for over 60 years and took great pride in his shrimp boat, the Brigadiere Jr, which was birthed at Pier 19, Galveston and was part of the historic Mosquito Fleet. Together, Alfio and his father purchased the Brigadiere Jr, built in 1948. Once his father retired, Alfio purchased the other half of the Brigadiere Jr and became Captain Brig. Alfio trained and mentored numerous deckhands over his lifetime, which included family members and friends. His only son, Sebastiano, also worked as a deckhand for many years, until he purchased and built his own shrimp boat, the Brigadiere Sr., thus cementing three generations of commercial shrimpers. Alfio loved being a shrimper and loved being out on the water. He captained the Brigadiere Jr while working the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. His children called him the "King of the Sea." Life as a shrimper was not easy but he was a natural. Alfio worked long hours, days at a time to provide the best possible living for his family. He was a hardworking, legendary shrimper. He was the most amazing, loving and generous husband, father and grandfather. He made a good life for his family.
Alfio and his wife Rita enjoyed several cruise ship vacations and going to the casinos by bus. After his retirement, Alfio simply enjoyed staying at home watching television on his big screen TV and spending time in his backyard, lounging by the pool. Alfio was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was an avid deer hunter who enjoyed many trips with his family at their ranch in Rocksprings, Texas. He also enjoyed spending the holidays with his family. Christmas was his favorite time of year. Christmas at the Valastros' was always magical...a winter wonderland in every room.
Alfio was proud of his Sicilian heritage in every way. His love and devotion to San Giovanni Battista, the patron saint of his hometown (Aci Trezza, Sicily), was of particular importance to him. Alfio and his family participated in the feast day event each year since 1957. He was a parishioner of the Holy Family Parish of Galveston and the San Giovanni Italian American Association.
Alfio lived a good, long-life - 95 glorious years! Alfio completed the Circle of Life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sebastiano and Grazia Valastro; sister, Edna Valastro of Aci Trezza, Sicily; and sisters, Maria Mazzara and Lucia Fichera of Galveston.
Alfio is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Rita Valastro of Galveston; daughters: Grace Valastro and fiancé, Michael Jewell, Mary Valastro, Antoinette Valastro of Conroe, Laurie Ann Blacketer and Giovannina Quiroga and husband Bobby; son, Sebastiano Valastro and wife Nicole, all of Galveston; grandchildren: Amy Halsell, Alfio Halsell, Allyson Whitehurst and husband Taylor, Chelsea Comeaux, Lauren Comeaux, Gregory Comeaux, Richard Rios and wife Jennifer, Victoria Ford and husband Chris, and Sebastian Valastro; great grandchildren: David Martinez, Alexa Martinez, Jonathan Martinez, Sophia Graff, Chloe Graff, Emory Graff, Rylan Rios and Ramon Rios; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alfio's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 23rd at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, October 24th at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica with entombment following at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Alfio Halsell, Richard Rios, Gregory Comeaux, Sebastian Valastro, David Martinez and Jonathan Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Chris Ford and Taylor Whitehurst; son-in-law, Bobby Quiroga; Michael Jewell; and nephews, Ben Mazzara, Buster Fichera, John Fichera, Owen Parker, Maurice Uriegas, William Marullo, Johnny Marullo, Larry Campanello and Johnny Campanello.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.