LAMARQUE — Mrs. Ida Elizabeth (Collins) McCollum passed from this life Thursday, April 29, 2021, in La Marque.
Born September 6, 1928 in Galveston, Mrs. McCollum had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. Ida was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed mowing and gardening, until she was 85, shopping, traveling, and spending time with family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Collins and Lilie Mae (Felps) Bohn; husband, Murray Nick McCollum; son and daughter-in-law, Robert, and Elizabeth McCollum; son, John M. McCollum; sisters, Margaret M. McCollum, Florence Sachtleben, Ann Roberts.
Survivors include her son, Michael Elmo McCollum of Bayou Vista; daughter-in-law, Barbara Wilcox of Galveston; grandchildren, Robert Jason McCollum, Jeremy Bruce McCollum, Michael Bradley McCollum, John Scott McCollum, Kevin Bruce McCollum; great-grandchildren, Joshua J. McCollum, Matthew John McCollum, Cameron Henry McCollum, and Caleb Preston McCollum.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend David Harris officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
