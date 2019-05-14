Carol Ruth Jordan, 66, passed away at home early on the morning of Saturday May 11, 2019 after an 18 month battle with cancer. She was born on March 24, 1953 in Vermillion, South Dakota.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree and completed several years of work on a PhD in Anthropology from The University of Nebraska. She was unable to finish her dissertation because of a car wreck and was awarded a master’s degree. She moved to Houston in 1980 and married Jim Jordan in 1981. Her son Joe Jordan was born in 1984.
She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Dickinson. She loved singing in church choirs throughout her life. Later in life she became an avid runner and completed many half-marathons. She loved animals and was never content without a pet to care for.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Ruth & Joseph Marshall, as well as her sister Josie; and her brothers, John, Peter, and Sam.
She is survived by her former husband and caregiver Jim Jordan; her son, Joe Jordan and his wife, Megan Drolet; as well as her niece, Megan Moulton (née Marshall); and her sister-in-law Marty Marshall.
Her memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Dickinson on Thursday, May 16 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Presbyterian Church of Dickinson to help repair damage from hurricane Harvey.
