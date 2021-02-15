CROSBY, TX—It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Donald E. Flanagan Jr. He was born in Galveston, Texas on February 12, 1974 and went to be with the Lord Monday, February 8, 2021 at the age of 46 years. Donald (“G”) was known by his family and friends as a gentle giant. He was kind, caring, and always willing to help his family and friends. At the time of his death, he lived in Crosby, Texas with his wife Malissa and faithful dog Otis. Donald attended Texas City High School and later worked as a pipeline operator, lead hand and in the construction industry with his cousin and close friend, David Silva. He loved spending time with friends and family playing pool, Wii, and bingo. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond M. Silva; grandmother, Dora M. Silva; Uncle Pastor, David M. Silva; and grandfather, James E. Flanagan. Donald is survived by his loving wife Malissa Flanagan of Crosby, TX; Mother, Dora Silva-Grogan and dad, Thomas Grogan of League City, TX; brother John Flanagan and wife Samantha of Texas City, TX; sister Ája Flanagan-Gomez and husband Juan of Spring, TX; stepbrother Michael Weedman-Grogan, grandmother Hazel Flanagan; father, Donald E. Flanagan Sr.; Daughter, Kasi Flanagan of Texas City, TX; Son, Colby Flanagan, of Butler, MO; grandchildren, Eric, Elijah, Dante, and Kayden Flanagan; Father and Mother in Law, Harry and Judy Hartley of Texas City, TX; Sister in Law, Maureen Hayman of Galveston, TX; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Visitation will be held for family on Tuesday, February 16th from 4-5pm and the family will receive visitors from 5-7 pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. (mask required) Services for Mr. Donald Flanagan will be held on Wednesday, February 17th at 10:00 am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City with cousin, Pastor Jeremy Silva officiating. Graveside rites and burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickenson. Donald loved anything sports, from playing and watching to dressing in jerseys and Air Jordan’s. Funeral guests are welcome to wear their favorite jersey or sports gear to honor Donald.
