The journey of life began for Darrell Bernard Benefield on April 14th, 1958 in Galveston, Texas. He was the son of Margaret Benefield and George McKnight.
Darrell graduated from La Marque High School 1976. He accepted Christ at an early age and later became a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. In his spare time, Darrell enjoyed, reading, listening to an array of music, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Darrell departed this life on November 29th, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Athedra Benefield; Daughters, Ashanti Harper (Christopher), Shavonda Lindsey (Andre); Grandsons, Christopher Harper Jr, Cade Harper, and Alonzo Abraham. As well as a host of siblings, nieces, nephews and friends whom will love him and will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his son, Biko Bernard Benefield; parents, Margaret Benefield and George McKnight; and grandparents Beatrice & Lester Lee, Helen Spriggins.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 12 p.m. with a chapel service to begin at 2 p.m. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300
